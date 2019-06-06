I actually laughed out loud when I read page A2 of the June 3 Daily Star regarding the proposed tariff on Mexican goods. Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said that he doubts business will pass on the costs to shoppers and "American consumers will not pay the burden of these tariffs." Did he study economics at Trump University? Just another example of how our very stable genius-in-chief and the people in his administration clearly have no idea what they are doing and have lost all touch with reality.
Douglas Maul
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.