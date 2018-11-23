To all you misguided, misinformed Trump sycophants who, over the last two years have besieged the editors of this

paper and its readers with your letters pledging fealty and allegiance to the president, while turning a blind eye

to his ignorance, racism, misogyny, lies and petty vindictiveness, and ignoring his and his political toadies' attempts

to subvert the US Constitution and our national institutions, especially the press, and calling into question the

patriotism of any one who dares disagree with you or him, I have a message: The People have spoken, and in no

uncertain terms have rejected Trumpism! Now you will see the power of Congressional oversight as it applies

to the Executive Branch, and perhaps the prosecutorial power of the Department of Justice. Observe, listen

and learn.

And to the Current Occupant, a message: Gird your loins Tiny, 'cuz its Game On!

Jordan Danforth

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

