It is hard to fathom why the GOP can't accept that enough Americans are fed up with Trump and his racist, bigoted, lying, bullying, divisive behavior and actions to do something about it. They also can't seem to accept that enough Americans are also fed up with the whole Republican party of enablers goose-stepping right behind Trump, allowing him to run roughshod over the Constitution and American values, all in the name of power. They can't seem to understand that the majority of Americans do not hold the current Trumpian values that they have so espoused and are now doing something about it and beginning to vote them out of office, even in a deeply red state such as Arizona..
No, that can't be it. It must be voter fraud and rigged elections.
David Boswell
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.