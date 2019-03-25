With sadness I send my prayers and thoughts to the families whose homes and farms and property have been destroyed by the recent Midwest floods. But it angers me to know that some of the flooding was caused by dams that gave way, a clear indication that our country's infrastructure continues to rapidly deteriorate.
Yet, President Trump, insists on completing the southern border wall for untold billions of dollars, under the false hope and premise that a medieval wall will stop the flow of drugs and immigrants. Mr. Trump would better serve the country if he channeled those billions into rebuilding this country's roads, bridges, dams and other vital infrastructure.
Julieta Bustamante Portillo
Downtown
