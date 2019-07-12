Rather than housing migrant children in remote areas of Texas at a cost of $775 dollars a day per child I suggest that they be transferred to Washington DC. Since one can stay at the Trump Hotel for less than $400 a day that should give them money for food and perhaps some extra for clothing as well. In addition at two children per room money should be available for teachers and therapists and we can dispense with guards and jailers because they wouldn't want to flee from such luxury. .Our president should love this solution as it would assure 100% occupancy at his hotel and help his cash flow to pay for his attorney fees which he is going to need when we vote him out of office in 2020.
Bil Ridlinghafer
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.