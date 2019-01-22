Not satisfied with rewriting the United States Constitution, President Trump is apparently set on arbitrarily modifying the constitutions of other countries as well as international agreements.
Trump has threatened to suspend aid to certain Central American countries if they do not prevent their citizens from leaving those countries to make their way north. The constitutions of these countries guarantee the right of freedom of movement, as does the U.S. Constitution. In addition, pressure on Guatemala to deny transit to citizens from Honduras and El Salvador attempting to reach Mexico, fails to take into account The Central America-4 Free Mobility Agreement signed by the nations of Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua, recognizing the freedom of movement of their citizens across the borders between the signatory states. Finally the U. S. is among the signatories of the 1951 United Nations agreement establishing the rules for granting asylum for victims of persecution.
Jim McIntosh
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.