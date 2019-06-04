I'm tried of every news article on the people of Central America that are trying to enter the United States as being migrants, imagrants ,or worse yet as illegal immigrants. Please be so kind to referred to them to what they are, REFUGEES. To regard them otherwise is demeaning to the struggle of these people trying to find a safe haven for themselves and their families. Also when the news refers to them other than REFUGEES it hardens the people in this country against them.
Genaro Moreno
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.