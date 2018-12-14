Re: the Dec. 13 article "Migrant groups march to US Consulate in Tijuana, demand faster processing."
What an original idea! The migrants have left Honduras and other countries to escape the violence brought about by criminal groups, correct? Now we have some of them asking for $50,000 each (for a possible total of $300 million). I am sure that the border guards, the coyotes and the criminal gangs would welcome them back with open arms with such a generous U.S. "donation," which would end all violence. Are we stupid or something!?
Ihor Kunasz
Oro Valley
