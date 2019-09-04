Re: the August 29 article "Migrants receiving medical care lose protection."
Does Donald Trump not have even a shred of humanity? This is, indeed, a new low. I would like to believe that there is something that Congress or the courts can do to overturn this latest decision by the Trump administration, which is nothing short of an outrage. It is unimaginable to think that anyone could be so heartless as to remove individuals from life-saving medical care and send them back to countries that are unable to care for them. I urge everyone who read this article to contact our representatives and senators immediately demanding that they take steps to halt the process of removing immigrants who are receiving medical care. This is not what America stands for!
Aston Bloom
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.