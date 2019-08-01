President Trump might want to visit Rep. Elijah Cummings's 7th District in Baltimore, MD. After all, it is only 40 miles and and an hour's drive from his D.C. neighborhood. I remind the President that Baltimore is in the U.S.A. There is no Trump Tower and it just wouldn't be appropriate to build a wall around it. I realize that, to be concerned about the people in District 7, is not as glamorous as provoking Iran, courting North Korea's president, or even golfing. But the President's slogan--Make America Great Again--inherently includes Rep. Cumming's 7th District. It includes both "the haves" and "the have nots". I respectfully ask the President to stop the Twitter bullying and start real dialogue/problem solving for the benefit of the 7th Distict which, in turn, will benefit all Americans.
Barbara Conlogue
Sierra Vista
