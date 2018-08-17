I understand the cost of the military parade ordered by Donald Trump Trump has ballooned to $92 million. This estimate comes on the heels of a comment, joking or not, that "true Patriots" would not accept a pay raise.
I am the proud daughter of Military Veteran who served this country proudly in Korea and Vietnam. Therefore; I find this expense indefensible, tasteless and disrespectful to our armed forces and veterans. Please. I am asking that Rep. Martha McSally, Senator Jeff Flake, and Senator John McCain do not vote for expenditures for this charade.
Give Trump an out. Tell him NO on behalf of the American people, and I encourage Rep. Martha McSally, Sen. Jeff Flake, Sen. John McCain to instead pass pay raises for current enlistees and increase services for veterans.
Sheri Lynne Hill
South Tucson
