How do Trump supporters seem to ignore the economic impact of the tariff with 25% cost increases passed on to the consumer, seem content with still no nationwide healthcare plan replacement, and disregard neck snapping policy changes made public through rambling twitter babble? It’s obvious that Trump’s base may be practicing some serious mindfulness in order to accept a tweeting fool’s claims that the economy is great right now and more great things are coming. By focusing on the present, not worry about the future, and without judging their thoughts as good or bad; they must be willing to reelect Trump. Mindfulness does help cope with the present, but we all need to be concerned with the 2020 election and put a stop to Trump’s charade
OWEN RENTFRO
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.