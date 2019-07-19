RE: the July 17 article "Ugly hatred from Trump; crickets from McSally, Sinema."
Usually, you’re right on, Sarah. But today you’re not right on two counts. First, to characterize the President as “racist” is objectively superficial. Historically, his style belies his substance, leading to the frequent conclusion that ignores his true self: He’s simply a “bully.” Think about that. It’s doubtful that he could’ve gotten to where he has gotten as an openly defiant, hateful racist. Neither as a businessman or a politician. Not in America regardless of some of our shortcomings. But as a bombastic, ill-mannered, bellicose, buffoonish-bully, the world unfortunately has chosen to look away. Just as being a “bully” doesn’t fit the current narrative. And second: Be honest. The reported totality of the president’s tweet said that they should go back to where they came from, fix their problems, and return and share with us the solutions. Apparently that doesn’t fit the current narrative either. It would seem that “distractions” come in all sorts of forms.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.