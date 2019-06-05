I was 11 years old when my father, at some point, was a member of those landing on the shores of France on D-Day. I was 15 years old when I joined him as a military dependent living in Germany. In between, I learned my share of history about this foreign adversary. Nothing in our country today would cause me to comparing the rise of Hitler and Nazi Germany. Or stating that the political climate is comparable to that of Germany in 1934. But the majority Whip in Congress was quoted as much in the news recently supporting his pleas for impeachment. To most onlookers, I would think anyone with any sense of history would see this as “fake news.” Or as was said well before current political discourse, just the usual “propaganda.” Whichever, do we really need either? Of what value is there to such outlandish claims? Wouldn't dealing with facts support any cause? Except, of course, if the cause originates in Congress. What’s your take?
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.