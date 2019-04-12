Re: the April 5 letter "Disarming America is not the answer."
The writer states "I would like to think, that if citizens retained their firearms the Holocaust would have never happened."
This line of "thinking" is an illusion. The Holocaust was perpetrated at the end of a secession of laws that removed the rights of victims, expelled them from their professions and dehumanized them. If one is familiar with the experiment of putting frogs in slowly heated water, and observing that they do not jump out, then one can understand why the Holocaust victims, even with firearms, would not have prevented the Holocaust. The Nazis herded Jews into ghettos established "Judenrat" (Jewish Councils) of respected leaders and then demanded cooperation with the extermination process, each time promising falsely that the "aktion" would be the last.
The writer should pay a visit to the Holocaust History Center at 564 S. Stone Ave. to gain an understanding of the process the Nazis used against their victims.
Joel Alpert, Holocaust History Center Volunteer
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.