Re: the June 9 article "Letting children fail helps them become independent."
I am pleased to be informed that bribery has very little to do with the Ivy League bribery scandal, according to Rene Schafer Horton’s interestingly reasoned Star editorial (June 9, 2019). Well, yes, some bribery went on and possibly some broad social values were involved, but—look over here—we need to get our kids to take hard subjects in school.
Some styles of arguing are forever young. For example the old logical fallacy we rhetoric folks refer to as 'Ignoratio elenchi' that is translated from Latin to “beside the point,” “misdirection,” or “changing the subject.”
While Ivy League schools have their share of fine minds at work and people of notably good character, they also have what we might call structural flaws due to being based upon gigantic social inequalities of class. To deflect from inequality of opportunity in education and criminal behavior to some simplistic formula for academic success as if all were a level playing field, seriously misrepresents what is at stake in society.
Gloria McMillan
Midtown
