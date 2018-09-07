The Republican behavior as shown for the Brett Kavanaugh nomination further confirms there is no backbone in their party. Insisting the “people” need to have a say, they postponed the previous nomination of Merrick Garland for 293 days until the next election, in November 2016. Now we see they have no spine to postpone this Kavanaugh nomination for 63 days until this election in November 2018. It seems only “some” people can have a say.
One can only pray for our country, hope the voters come this November remembering this despicable behavior, and not become, as H.L. Mencken wrote 80 years ago “ … the American People, taking one with another, constitute the most timorous, sniveling, poltroonish, ignominious mob of serfs and goose-steppers ever gathered under one flag in Christendom since the end of the Middle Ages, and that they grow more timorous, more sniveling, more poltroonish, more ignominious every day.”
Spencer Elliott
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.