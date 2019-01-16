We vote to elect candidates to lead our national government. In essence, "we the people" hire our legislative members and expect them to perform. I applaud Sen. Martha McSally for forgoing her Senate salary during the shutdown, but what about the other members of Congress? It appears that it is Congress that caused the shutdown and therefore, like the suffering government employees, they too should be going without pay.
The response I anticipate is that the president shut down the government. I know closing the government has been set in precedent and used as a political ploy, but I question why one person is allowed to cause all the members of Congress to be derelict in their duties. As previously stated, it is the responsibility of Congress to lead and serve. Please do so in order that we as a nation of citizens may concentrate on kindness and human decency.
Whittley Anne Gibson
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.