Lisa Benson’s Jan. 8 cartoon depicting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez picking the pocket of the average wage earner is a mischaracterization of her suggested tax changes. Ocasio-Cortez does not have a proposed tax plan. In her Jan. 6 "60 Minutes" interview, she suggested a top marginal tax rate of 70 percent that would be applied only to the wealthiest of taxpayers, after $10 million of income. This is a far cry from the Benson’s portrayal of Ocasio-Cortez.
Warren Buffett has admitted his secretary pays more in taxes than he does and reportedly Donald Trump hasn’t paid income tax for many years. Many major corporations do not pay any federal income tax, yet they reap many benefits from the government and the tax payers. Perhaps the cartoon should have portrayed Uncle Sam picking the pockets of the average wage earner, and the corporations and billionaires picking the pocket of Uncle Sam.
Chuck Kirkpatrick
SaddleBrooke
