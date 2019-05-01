In a recent TIME article, J. Boehner lauds McConnell by saying, "Washington...has been a place that lurches from crisis to crises. One person has done more to defuse these crises ...that any other individual in the American Government." Is this the same Mitch McConnell who, upon Obama's 2008 election, said his party would block any or Obamas policies? And, yes, he did just that. Hmmmm, a diffuser of crises? I think not.
Patty Killoran
SaddleBrooke
