It may be a Trumped-up immigration and wall debacle, but it isn’t the President or Democrats’ fault for the government shutdown now. Senate leader Mitch McConnell is the beast. He’s refusing to allow a House-sponsored bipartisan spending bill ending the shutdown to advance, with discussions until February on border issues. The bill would pass, land in the White House and be vetoed. Returning the bill to Congress for an override vote, voila! End of shutdown. Or, if not overridden, progress toward another bill could be swift and the process continues. Standard governance, except for one man holding government hostage.
Can the Senate override McConnell? Yes, and should. But that would require pluck and Congress folk are afraid of retribution, like loss of cherished committee seats, poor babies.
Perhaps AZ Republican-appointed Senator McSally could show leadership and independence for a change. Demand a vote to support her unpaid constituency.
Nancy C. Jacques
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.