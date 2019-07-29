Mitch McConnell tabled two bills which would have provided funds to protect the security of our elections. No votes can be taken on anything if Mitch does not allow bills to come to the floor.
Mitch is deliberately enabling the Russian troll farms, directed by Vladimir Putin to hack into our voting software nationwide and change the results of our elections to suit the Russian goal of destabilizing our democracy. The same thing is being directed toward the UK and other countries from bad actors worldwide.
Mitch McConnell is blinded by greed and power. He is wrecking our election security and gleefully letting our democracy slip away.
Fran Gordon
Green Valley
