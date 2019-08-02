Today on TV I heard the term "Moscow Mitch" used to describe the demonic Mitch McConnell after he blocked a bipartisan effort to beef up the security of our elections in 2020. How very apt. With pockets full of tainted Russian funds, he refuses to act. As Director Mueller pointed out on Wednesday, Russian interference continues even "while we sit here." This should have been enough for the Senate Majority Leader to introduce the House-passed bill to counter Russian attacks. But he refused.
What is wrong with this man? Back in October 2016, he thwarted efforts of President Obama to warn the country of of what our intelligence agencies found were credible reports of efforts of Russian interference even then. He ranted and raved that that would be construed as a political, partisan ploy. Those efforts could have been nipped in the bud, but no. McConnell refused. He has shown himself to be an ultra-partisan Trump lackey of no integrity, no honor and no love of country.
Gladys Lujan
SaddleBrooke
