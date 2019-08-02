When Robert Mueller testified before Congress that Russia attacked our elections in 2016 and is intensifying its efforts today. “It wasn’t a single attempt, " he said. "They’re doing it as we sit here.”
Mitch McConnell, powerful Republican leader of the Senate, is sitting on several election security bills that would ensure Russian's don't succeed in messing with our elections in 2020. But the senator seems determined to consign these bills to his “graveyard,” where he boasts about burying all the legislation coming from the House.
If he continues to keep these measures from coming to a vote on the Senate floor, he will richly deserve a Trumpian-style epithet that is beginning to circulate in the blogosphere: MITCH: ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE’S HOUSE.
Ann Shoben
Northeast side
