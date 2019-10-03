Having recently watched the series about how the Mafia in NY, Chicago and Las Vegas was eventually understood and busted by an up and coming energetic lawyer, is it any wonder why Trump hired Rudy Giuliani as his personal lawyer. Here is a man who took on the mob bosses, discovered their weaknesses and exploited that knowledge to bring them to justice. Understanding how mob bosses work, he can now defend someone who operates under those same guises, threatening without speaking said words, pushing buttons to have corrupt policies enforced and essentially living the life of a mob boss and now protected by the one person who knows those ways. If only the ethics Giuliani had as a young lawyer could shine forth now, instead of the lies and bluster he uses today. Wonder why he was in the Ukraine deals? I don't.
Carl Olson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.