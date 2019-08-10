I was disheartened by the Monday Daily Star editorial calling on our US Senators to advance background check legislation to extend the waiting period to buy a gun and to extend background checks to some private sales. I don’t own a gun and I have no issue with the pending legislation but the fact is that even if that legislation was in place today it would not have stopped the perpetrators of the three recent mass shootings from acquiring guns. Looks like a solution in search of a problem!
A more reasoned editorial might have been to support red-flag laws, with adequate civil liberties protections to allow interventions where signs of violent instability or mental illness are evident. Bipartisan legislation is being introduced in the Senate this week to that effect. Contrary to Ms. Gessen’s opinion, the common thread of all of the recent shootings is some form of mental illness.
Perhaps our editorial thought leaders might want to put more thought into their opinions.
Ed Wegener
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.