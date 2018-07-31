Re: the July 29 article "To avoid PR nightmare back home, some in GOP seek church-tax repeal."
Trump's tax will home in on the value of employee benefits provided by churches and nonprofits? Seriously, like parking spaces or bus passes? And I'm sure there are many other things and areas hidden in this revised tax bill that tax imaginary money, besides churches. How can they get real money out of thin air? Will they now tax the sandwich you eat at church that was given to you out of kindness? It's a shame no one (House and Senate) bothered reading this bill before it was crammed down our throats.
Linda Howell
East side
