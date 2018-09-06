A recent letter supported Ron DeSantis's use of "monkey it up" while commenting on his Democratic opponent's primary win by stating "monkey" is a "normal word" and doesn't connote a racial suggestion.
That may be fine if used "normally." But this use was by a Republican who woke up the day after Florida primaries to find he was to be opposed for governor by a popular black mayor who was an admitted "long shot" in his own primary, a man who had obviously awakened lots of voters who won't vote Republican.
I suspect Ron had to quickly assure his supporters that he was ready to take the low road and do what's necessary to win the governor's race in a state where racial political contests are the norm. Remember, this was his opening shot in a potential election of governor in Florida; was his unsolicited comment on a serious opponent; and was a totally unnecessary reference in a Southern state where such words have timeworn secondary meanings.
Paul Rees
Northwest side
