Re: the Dec. 2 guest column "Is our border with Mexico really such a dangerous place?"
Did you read Chris Montoya's column about the border in Sunday's Opinion section? If not, read it immediately. Learn from his observations and experiences gained through 21 years in the Border Patrol. His views may coincide with yours or you may find that you've based your opinions on faulty or insufficient information. Be informed. Start with Montoya's column.
Stephanie Keenan
Southeast side
