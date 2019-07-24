So much focus (and tax dollars) earmarked for space exploration. At the same time, many more wildfires around the country. Seems to me if we had MORE TANKERS AND HOT SHOT FIREFIGHTERS, maybe those wildfires could be put out much sooner than they currently are. This could save many lives and much property and forests. Just ask people whose loved ones died and who lost homes and businesses in fires. I bet they all would agree that we need more resources for fighting fires than for exploring Mars or repeating the Moon landing.
We need to also learn where there is additional wasteful government spending . In addition to wildfire issues, we could also address infrastructure needs and fix up some decaying schools and school buses. Deal with environmental issues too.
People argue space exploration means jobs. So do tanker manufacturing and maintenance, upgrading and maintenance of schools and bridges, etc
Karen McKee
West side
