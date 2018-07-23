Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un met and a deal was set to begin denuclearization and to return the remains of American heroes, "including the immediate repatriation of those already identified,” killed in the Korean conflict. Trump was so proud and bragged of his victory for weeks upon weeks.
Eight days later, Trump reported the repatriation already happened. It didn’t. He lied to promote himself as a false prophet to his followers. No missing Americans have been 'already identified' by the DPRK, as Trump bragged on June 20, when he stated, “We got back our great fallen heroes, the remains sent back today, already 200 got sent back.” Made everyone congratulate him on his “victory.” Never happened.
Following the summit, he said, ”The world could sleep well tonight as there is no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea”. Intelligence officials now know North Korea has increased fuel production for nuclear missiles at several secret facilities. In return for these “promises,” Trump canceled important military maneuvers. That happened.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
