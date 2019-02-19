Re: the Feb. 17 column "Trump's self-indulgent 'emergency' not the real crisis."
Editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen presumes to know president Trump's motivation for everything: self-adulation. The tax overhaul had nothing to do with economic growth. Trump did it for himself. Trade negotiations have nothing to do with saving jobs for American workers. They are to aggrandize his negotiating skills. According to Sarah, "we" don't want or need a wall. Drug and human smugglers as well as migrants of all stripes are just trying to improve their lives. Who are "we" to say no?
Sarah then goes on to cite real everyday emergencies for people in need. Well voila! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has the solution! Government guaranteed health care, income, education, childcare, and a carbon free world for every one. Now, if only we could find that damned elusive golden goose, because those blankety-blank billionaires just won't play ball!
Brad Adair
SaddleBrooke
