Well what a great way to waste more money, Trump. Declare an unnecessary state of emergency that you know will result in countless lawsuits, which you even alluded to in your speech. Of course the national debt means little to you, so maybe this helps add to the burden we all share, and soon you can add another bankruptcy to your list of incredibly stupid things you've done. Is another one of your monumental erections that important to cause people, animals, the world to suffer more at your incompetence? Is more ugliness on the border going to stop even one drug from coming here to make people less inclined to hate you when stoned. Probably not. Will you really point with pride at such a structure, which won't have golden faucets or other luxury to it. Oh I forgot, it will be lined by coils of concertina wire. How fascinating.
Carl Olson
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.