RE: News you may have missed amid holiday hubbub, 12/26, page A9
Ann McFeatters' column was interesting, and prompts me to point out some other news that may have “gotten lost”. Despite rising interest rates , as opposed to record low rates the previous 8 years, unemployment remains at 49 year lows, including Black and Hispanic rates at, or near, all time record lows. Trump, using executive power that any previous president could have used had he cared to do so, took a rational gun control step by banning bumpstocks. The deadly farce of Sanctuary City pro illegal immigrant policies was exposed again as a California illegal who was released went on a shooting rampage that included wounding six innocent people and killing one. it's only a matter of time before someone in Arizona becomes a victim of similar deadly left wing policies backed by some of our politicians.
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.