I believe my tax money is being misspent on created crises, when there are so many beneficial lawsuits that can be filed on malicious companies. This gives the appearance of greedy lawyers looking for an easy payday, rather than having any true integrity. How can you allow phone companies to track us, and take photos of us at the least opportune times?
What are the dangers of waves from cell phone towers? How can the Internet be allowed to weaken our national security, and provide a vehicle to bullies? Why are drug companies allowed to artificially boost the prices of drugs at their own discretion? When did it become legal for a corporate monopoly to exist? Why are public schools and private businesses victim to mass shootings, while you never hear of a shooting in a courtroom? These problems that should be addressed.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
