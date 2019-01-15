I would like to stuff the entire Sunday paper into the mouth of the woman wanting to "stand with Trump." She stated that the "Star" never prints 'conservative opinions'. -What Bull! Is she both blind and deaf? Immigrant children are sick & dying in our custody. The so-called "Wall" is more important than than health care (or anything else).
Trump's attorney & his campaign manager have been accused & charged treacherous violations of our laws making this woman's fear of Hillary utterly 'delusional'! There will not be a female president in this country for another century because of the control of rich white men. Of that I am certain.
When the citizens of this country see that justice & sanity should be the norm ,there will be a normalization of this government. It will contain both liberals & conservatives who can think with logic and reason. Yes! Let Trump pay for his stupid, mythical wall!
Janice Campos
Foothills
