Re: the Jan. 29 letter to the editor "Electoral College keeps US going."
While I did not see the initial letter on the subject, I did read this reply. Here are some more thoughts — more pertinent, I believe — on the subject. In 1787 the words "state" and "nation" meant the same; indeed, state is still used today to mean nation. Thus, the title United States of America can be rendered United Nations of America. And, if you substitute nation for state in the U.S. Constitution, you can see what the Founding Fathers intended.
The United States of America is not one nation, under God or otherwise, it is a federation of 50 nations bound together. And that is a fundamental reason for the Electoral College, if not THE fundamental reason. And it is time we go back to that concept.
Christopher Cole
Midtown
