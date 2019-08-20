This weekend has been full of even more gun violence with both young shooters reportedly of the 'White Racist Hate' variety . Is it copy cat style now?! The heads of state in Texas could only talk about 'this' not happening in their community & how 'this' would not define them. Well guess what?! Continuous murder does define their city, state, & it's beginning to define us all.
Furthermore, the talk about control of assault weapons' will only increase the gun sales in the next few days. Oh well, it means more money for the people who trade in guns! Welcome to the wonderful state of our union!
Janice Campos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.