Re: the July 15 column "Calls to abolish ICE can only hurt Democrats."
Joseph Morgan’s recent op-ed misses a key point to the vocal opposition to ICE. But when the first three words of an op-ed are “Trump Derangement Syndrome” you shouldn’t expect a well formed argument to follow.
I believe the law should be enforced but it needs to be done humanely and without political interference. It’s not the “rule of law” when it looks like a zealot's quest. The conduct of ICE employees, as well as Homeland Security in general, has been appalling from news reports to anyone not blinded by political distortions of an administration that lost the popular vote by a significant number. No, we’re not leftist wackos, we’re the majority of Americans.
The world learned at Nuremberg that “I was just following orders” wasn’t a defense then and won’t work for ICE now. I want accountability at the agency and personal level, and if ICE is abolished and rebuilt to achieve it, I won’t lose any sleep.
Kevin Henderson
Foothills
