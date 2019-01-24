Yes, I am a Never Trump person. On Jan. 20 a writer stated we should “move on”. I agree, but, he is moving us backward. She also stated, “…the majority voted him in.”. Nope. The majority voted for Clinton, by over 2.8 million votes. She says we should deal with facts and forget the past.
I am not an Historian, although I do try to learn from history. Even recent history tells us of how the first black US President was treated by Trump and people of like minds. I wonder if she considered Obama as her president? (Moved on?) I also learned how civil discord and disdain/distrust of truth was developed in countries that were then overtaken by dictators.
Here is my productive opinion; Put what characteristics and actions we see today in our president into an historical perspective. We might disagree on what we think about him. That is okay, but, it is never a reason make up your own facts or belittle others who disagree.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.