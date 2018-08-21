U.S. and world history show many changes. From parent to child we are taught, develop personalities and beliefs: “Santa Claus brings presents, stalks bring babies.” All are not true.
Slavery, since Biblical times, was important as cheap energy, a way to accomplish work. Our forefathers used slavery to accomplish work. To justify slavery, whites were taught blacks were inferior, and as in the past, too many of us are led to believe the absurd: Blacks, Muslims, Mexicans, Democrats, Republicans are evil. All are not true, and history, not movies, proved otherwise and most attitudes change.
Our ignorance of history, with our freedom of speech, our believing radical ideas can lead to self destruction. Many radical ideas come from Russia or China where freedoms don’t exist. We are free to believe lies, we are free to kill each other, we are free to believe movies, free to self destruct.
Robert Fabio
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.