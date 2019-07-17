The President of the United States is, in plain view, in front of everyone, turning the United States into a fascist nation. And he is succeeding! He is quite literally, following Adolph Hitler's playbook. And nobody's paying attention.
Even accurately gathering a collection of outrageous acts is impossible. He has has put people in charge of agencies specifically to dismantle them. Watch him. Day by day, action by action, he gathers all the power into his own hands. He thumbs his nose at and ignores the United States Congress, and the U.S. Supreme Court. We are living under the most corrupt and dangerous administration in my lifetime (and by anyone's standards, I'm old). And the Republicans are complicit with their gerrymandering, pushing for a one party America, where only one party has all the control.
Read "Fascism: A Warning" by Madeline Abright. Read Timothy Snyder's slim treatise, "On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century." Another Republican will be running against him in November. Make your vote count.
Margo Macartney
Bisbee
