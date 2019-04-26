Re: the April 10 letter "Don't scare us into climate action."
I agree 100 percent that to switch from fossil fuels to sustainable is going to be an economic catastrophe. The housing crash in 2008 was only 1.5 trillion. It’s predicted that some time between 2025 and 2030 petroleum will collapse, at a cost of over 12 trillion. If you figure that oil companies base their values on what is still untapped. That all that goes away.
We currently subsidize the fuel industry $20 billion a year. Meanwhile that CO2 we place in the air ends up as a social cost of $200 billion dollars a year.
Placing a tax on carbon is long over due. And is only the beginning of the challenge to save our planet.
The Green new deal is only 14 pages long. A bold vision for a United America! New York City already committed to updating all buildings! Watch out, Saudi Arabia plan to manufacture electric cars in Casa Grande!!
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.