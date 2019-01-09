I remember when it was fashionable for Republicans to challenge each other by saying, "I'm more like Ronald Reagan than YOU are." Do any of today's Republicans even remember what President Reagan stood for? Advocated for?
Why are there no Republicans — in or out of office — fighting the WALL, paraphrasing Pres. Reagan, "Mr. Trump, tear..." ...you know the rest. Pres. Reagan advocated for individual freedom and supported immigrants, even to the point of creating and implementing an "Amnesty" program for undocumented people living in this country.
I guess today's refrain is, "I'm Less like Ronald Reagan - and more like Pres. Trump - than you are." How sad.
Leonhard Goeller
Midtown
