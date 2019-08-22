Has anyone ever seen the President tweet? The vast majority of his policies, opinions and communication to the country comes via Twitter. I would like to know how he does it. What kind of device (phone) does he use? Does he tweet from a desk, a couch, in bed or sitting on the throne (toilet)? Is he a fast tweeter? Does he use his thumbs or index fingers? Does he hunt and peck? Is his device voice activated? Or does he have several staffers and/or underlings do the tweeting for him (while he is golfing or sleeping)? Just curiass (and does he have spell check?)
Bill Baker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.