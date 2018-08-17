On the day that 200 newspapers across the country published more anti-Trump opinions about him, MSN.com, a liberal web site, published a Poll related to the news media. Here are the results as of August 16:
Do you believe reporting on President Trump is biased?
• 10%
Biased for Trump
• 62%
Biased against Trump
• 27%
Not biased
• 1%
I don't know
Total responses: 152,539 votes
How much trust do you have in today’s media?
• 21%
A lot
• 33%
Some
• 45%
None
• 1%
I don’t know
Total responses: 148,909 vote
Do you support President Trump’s hostility toward the media?
• 48%
Support
• 47%
Oppose
• 5%
I don't know
Total responses: 376,531 votes
So, judging by the above results, most people believe the news media is biased against Pres. Trump, support his criticisms of them, and do not overly trust them! Think the news media cares?
A. Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.