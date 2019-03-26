The opening of the old TV show "Paper Chase" has John Houseman saying "you came here with a head full of mush and you will leave thinking like a lawyer." Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. The Mueller report states that Russia did interfere in our election with the purpose of defeating Hillary Clinton. The report states that the investigation found insufficient evidence to charge Trump and his campaign with conspiracy. This does not mean that there is no evidence at all. This does not mean that the crime was not committed. It means that the Mueller investigation could not prove it was. One is left with these facts: Paul Manafort gave voter polling data to a Russian agent, the Russians targeted their disinformation to selected voters, and Trump won by narrowly winning those states where voters were thus targeted. This is the Scotch Verdict, "not proven." Meanwhile, more wrongdoing is under investigation, including financial crimes and violations of the Constitution and Presidential Oath of Office.
David P. Vernon
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.