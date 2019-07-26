It was amazing to see the Democrats question Mr. Mueller. It was as if they were not prepared to question Mr. Mueller. And as for Mr. Mueller he was not prepared either, I believe that Democrats let him down by putting him in this kind of situation.
It didn't work out the way the Democrats wanted and I believe this will hurt them in 2020 presidential election . As a Democrat myself I'm disappointed the way these Congressional leaders have wasted tax payers money and their time. It's enough for me leave the Democratic party and become an independent voter.
Henry Ochoa
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.