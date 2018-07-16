The Indictment of 12 Russian GRU intelligence agents revealed a sophisticated operation at hacking into the Democrat National Committee’s (DNC) and team Clinton’s emails. Russian agents obtained emails and then posted them on the Internet using bogus web sites and names. There is NO indication that the Russians were “colluding” with any Americans in doing all of this. It was initiated by the Russians out of their hate for Clinton. They only thought Trump had a 25% chance of winning. They likely would have acted the same whoever the Republican Presidential nominee was. After the DNC discovered the Russian hacking, they refused to allow the FBI to investigate. Instead they hired an outside security firm and the hacking continued. Frankly, if not for all of this, the public would have never known of the DNC’s and the Clinton campaign’s “collusion” to undermine the Bernie Sanders’ campaign, which led to the resignation of DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.
Alice Moreno
North side
