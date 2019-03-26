The republicans are complaining about the cost of the Mueller investigation. I wish the star would report on the cost of the President to go to Mira Lago every weekend. Our President takes weekends off at his private resort. (like we all do) That's the cost of Air Force One, back up Air Force One, Secret Service agents. etc. I believe I heard the cost was 1/2 a million dollars. If the cost per weekend were $1/2 million x 24 months,(12 million) the Mueller investigation is a bargain.
Richard Bechtold
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.